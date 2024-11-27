Archer Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Archer Aviation (ACHR) with 93,321 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 144.32%. Jan-25 8 calls and 11/29 weekly 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 30,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACHR:
- Archer Aviation rises 10.5%
- Archer Aviation rises 28.0%
- Archer Aviation rises 22.4%
- Archer Aviation (ACHR) Leads the Way in an Expected $9 Trillion Market
- Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.