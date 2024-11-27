Archer Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Archer Aviation (ACHR) with 93,321 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 144.32%. Jan-25 8 calls and 11/29 weekly 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 30,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 24th.

