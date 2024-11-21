Bullish option flow detected in Archer Aviation (ACHR) with 45,090 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 9 points to 84.54%. Jan-25 7 calls and Dec-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACHR:
- JOBY and ACHR Stocks Soar After Needham Says They Have Strong Growth Potential
- Archer Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Archer Aviation initiated with a Buy at Needham
- Unusually active option classes on open November 13th
- Archer Aviation files to sell $70M of Class A common stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.