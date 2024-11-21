Archer Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Archer Aviation (ACHR) with 45,090 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 9 points to 84.54%. Jan-25 7 calls and Dec-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on February 24th.

