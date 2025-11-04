Archer Aviation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACHR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.64, changing hands as low as $9.60 per share. Archer Aviation Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.14 per share, with $14.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.57.

