Archer Aviation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACHR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.35, changing hands as low as $8.92 per share. Archer Aviation Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.8206 per share, with $13.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.