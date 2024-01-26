Archer (ACHR) Partners NASA to Study eVTOL Technologies

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR recently announced that it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) to promote mission-critical electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technologies in the United States. As part of the joint effort, the two organizations will study high-performance batteries for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and space applications.



NASA will test the battery design developed for the Archer Midnight eVTOL aircraft. Under the collaboration, NASA and Archer will examine the battery’s safety, energy and performance using advanced X-ray facilities. The partnership will also ensure the mass production and adoption of electric aviation.

Archer’s Take in eVTOL

Archer’s eVTOL aircraft, Midnight, is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft powered by six independent battery packs. The aircraft is capable of flying around 20-mile back-to-back trips, with around 12-minute charging sessions in between.



It is considered to be a safe, low-cost and low-noise vehicle for air travel.

Prospects in the AAM Market

With the woes of the pandemic behind us and economies across the globe witnessing growth once again, the AAM industry is experiencing an upward trajectory. The increased investments and government regulations in support of the industry are driving the demand for AAM globally. To this end, per a report by The Insight Partners firm, the AAM market is estimated to reach $12,730.44 million by 2030.



Such solid market growth prospects should aid Archer Aviation, a prominent AAM player in the world. Archer aims to deliver a high-performing battery pack with leading safety features for its Midnight electric air taxi. These cells are tailor-made for aerospace applications, including eVTOL, electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) aircraft and potential usage in space.



As the NASA’s testing progresses, favorable results should boost the demand for Midnight aircraft, contributing to ACHR’s broader advancements in the AAM market.

Opportunities for Peers

Other aircraft manufacturers that may gain from the flourishing market prospects are as follows:



Boeing BA: Wisk, a fully-owned subsidiary of Boeing, is one of the only AAM companies to pursue a self-flying first approach. Jointly with Boeing, it has developed a Concept of Operations for uncrewed passenger-carrying urban air mobility.



The Generation 6 aircraft is the world’s first all-electric, autonomous, four-seat air taxi designed for passenger transport. It has an operational range of 144 km and a cruising speed of 110-120 knots.



Airbus EADSY: Airbus Urban Mobility oversees the development of eVTOLs. The company has successfully developed two electric VTOL demonstrators, CityAirbus and Vahana.



Airbus’ new generation eVTOL, the CityAirbus NextGen is a fully integrated, four-seat eVTOL vehicle. With an operational range of 80 km and a cruise speed of 120 km/h, it is a safe and reliable air mobility service.



Textron TXT: Bell, a subsidiary of Textron, has developed high-speed vertical lift technology for more than 85 years. The company is leveraging its extensive investment in High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing technology to demonstrate advanced performance capabilities. The portfolio includes VTOL configurations like the X-14, X-22, XV-3 and XV-15.



The Bell Autonomous Pod Transport has an operational range of 56 km and a cruising speed of 70 m/h. With high speed and quieter flight, the vehicle provides military, medical and logistical support.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.