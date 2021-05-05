Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation - Financial Times

US Markets

Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is preparing for insolvency after banks tried to recoup some of the $10 billion in losses due to its meltdown in March, the Financial Times reported.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

