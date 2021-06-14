US Markets
MS

Archegos Capital Management blowup prompted review at Morgan Stanley

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said Monday that the blow up of the investing firm Archegos Capital Management earlier this year prompted the bank to review all large, single-name margin positions.

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said Monday that the blow up of the investing firm Archegos Capital Management earlier this year prompted the bank to review all large, single-name margin positions.

“We're comfortable with what we're finding," Gorman said at a conference hosted by his bank.

Archegos was a client of Morgan Stanley and several other banks. It faced the biggest margin call in history in March when the value of one stock that it had accrued a significant position in suddenly lost value.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall )

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular