Markets
ARCH

Arch Resources Ticking Up On Revenue Surge In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of coal mining and processing company, Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) gapped up more than 8% on Tuesday after reporting more than 100% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, better than the consensus estimates.

Revenues was $805.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $360.6 million in the prior-year quarter. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenue of $691.5 million.

The company reported net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 per share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate stood at $12 per share.

Arch's fourth quarter 2021 results included a non-cash charge of $24.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share related to the sale of its equity ownership in Knight Hawk Holdings, LLC, a thermal coal producer in Illinois.

"With our world-class asset base, top-tier marketing and logistics expertise, and high-performing workforce, Arch is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on expanding global steel demand and the buildout of a new, low-carbon economy," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's CEO and president.

ARCH stock is currently at $114.96, up 1.5%. It has traded in the range of $39.02-$125.22 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular