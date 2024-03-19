Arch Resources Says George Schuller Jr Joins As SVP And COO

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) announced Tuesday that George Schuller Jr., a highly regarded mining industry executive with decades of senior operational leadership experience, has joined the company as senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Schuller has more than 30 years of experience in the global mining industry, most recently serving as COO at Compass Minerals, Inc. Prior to joining Compass in 2019, Schuller held a range of high-ranking operational roles at Peabody Energy, including president, Australia; COO, Australia; group executive operations, Australia; and group executive, Powder River Basin and the Southwest.

