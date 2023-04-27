Arch Resources, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $198.11 million, or $10.02 per share. This compares with $271.87 million, or $12.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $869.93 million from $867.94 million last year.

Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $198.11 Mln. vs. $271.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $10.02 vs. $12.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $10.31 -Revenue (Q1): $869.93 Mln vs. $867.94 Mln last year.

