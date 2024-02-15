Arch Resources, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $114.89 million, or $6.07 per share. This compares with $470.47 million, or $23.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $774.02 million from $859.46 million last year.

Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $114.89 Mln. vs. $470.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.07 vs. $23.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $774.02 Mln vs. $859.46 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.