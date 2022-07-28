Arch Resources, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $407.56 million, or $19.30 per share. This compares with $27.87 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $20.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 151.1% to $1.13 billion from $0.45 billion last year.

Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $407.56 Mln. vs. $27.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $19.30 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $20.87 -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.45 Bln last year.

