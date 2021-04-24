Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$358m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.40 per share, some 29% below what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ARCH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the latest results, Arch Resources' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.54b in 2021. This would be a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Arch Resources is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$4.19 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.29 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Arch Resources after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a small dip in per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$58.60, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arch Resources at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Arch Resources is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 15% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.5% annually. Not only are Arch Resources' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arch Resources going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also view our analysis of Arch Resources' balance sheet, and whether we think Arch Resources is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.