Arch Resources, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $470.47 million, or $23.18 per share. This compares with $226.61 million, or $11.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $859.46 million from $805.70 million last year.

Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

