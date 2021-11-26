Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCH was $82.64, representing a -21.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.58 and a 148.69% increase over the 52 week low of $33.23.

ARCH is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). ARCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arch Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.