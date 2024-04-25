Arch Resources, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.95 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $198.11 million, or $10.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $680.19 million from $869.93 million last year.

Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $55.95 Mln. vs. $198.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $10.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $680.19 Mln vs. $869.93 Mln last year.

