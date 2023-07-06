Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) Price Target Decreased by 7.59% to 171.70

The average one-year price target for Arch Resources Inc - (NYSE:ARCH) has been revised to 171.70 / share. This is an decrease of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 185.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.57% from the latest reported closing price of 113.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.39%, a decrease of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 16,556K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 633K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 615K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 20.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 524K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 14.54% over the last quarter.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 466K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 31.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

