Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Arch Resources Inc - said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $121.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.06%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 19.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.74 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.43%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 17,804K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources Inc - is 187.85. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.09% from its latest reported closing price of 121.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources Inc - is 3,191MM, a decrease of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 1,085K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 606K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 599K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 558K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 67.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.