Arch Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARCH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.24, changing hands as low as $142.82 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.54 per share, with $183.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.12.

