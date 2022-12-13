Arch Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARCH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $147.57, changing hands as high as $151.08 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $80.18 per share, with $183.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.17.

