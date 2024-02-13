Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arch Resources ARCH is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Arch Resources’ shipments from Powder River Basin operations are expected to have remained strong during the quarter and benefited the overall performance.



However, ARCH’s coking coal sales volumes are expected to have declined due to ongoing mining challenges in the first longwall district at its Leer South mine. This might have adversely impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.90 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 70.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $654 million, indicating a deterioration of 23.9% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



PBF Energy PBF is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 15, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.3% in the last four quarters.



Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 25.77%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 92% in the last four quarters.



ONEOK OKE is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



OKE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.64%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters.



