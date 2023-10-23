Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arch Resources ARCH is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 earnings on Oct 26, before market open. In the last quarter, this firm reported a negative earnings surprise of 30.6%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Arch Resources’ coking coal sales are expected to remain in line with the previous quarter despite a softer demand environment. However, challenges at the first Longwall district at its Leer South mine might have adversely impacted revenues in the short term.



The shipments from Arch Resources’ Powder River Basin operations are expected to have remained strong during the quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $608 million and $3.26, respectively. The bottom-line figure indicates a decrease of 62.4% from a year ago.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Arch Resources’ Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



California Resources Corp. CRC is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Murphy Oil Corp. MUR is set to report third-quarter 2023 numbers on Nov 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Devon Energy Corp. DVN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.