Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arch Resources ARCH is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Shipments from Arch Resources' Powder River Basin operations are expected to remain robust during the quarter, contributing to the company's overall performance.



West Elk is likely to have continued to generate healthy margins despite ongoing declines in thermal coal demand from U.S. power generators. This is expected to have boosted the company’s first-quarter earnings.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 72.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $551 million, indicating a deterioration of 36.7% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CNX Resources CNX is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on Apr 25, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s first-quarter earnings has decreased 14.3% to 36 cents per share in the past 60 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 58.6% in the last four quarters.



DT Midstream DTM is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on Apr 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.68% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTM’s first-quarter earnings has increased 1.1% to 93 cents per share in the past 60 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.8% in the last four quarters.



PBF Energy PBF is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF’s first-quarter earnings has increased 1.8% to 57 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $7.21 per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





