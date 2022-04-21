Arch Resources (ARCH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arch Resources ARCH is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26 before the market opens. ARCH delivered an earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Arch Resources’ first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from high-quality metallurgical coal production from the Leer South mine.



In the first quarter, ARCH is likely to have gained from long-term thermal coal sales contracts and ARCH’s highly efficient metallurgical mines with sustainable cost structures. Strong met coal price per ton is likely to have boosted revenues in the first quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arch Resources’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $9.76 per share, which indicates a whopping 2,540% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $649 million, suggesting growth of 81.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Arch Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Antero Resources AR is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. AR has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Antero Resources is $4.89 per share, which indicates growth of 32.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 2. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of Devon Energy is projected at 51.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is $7.61 per share, which indicates growth of 29% from the year-ago quarter.



Continental Resources, Inc. CLR is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. CLR has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term earnings growth of Continental Resources is projected at 35.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Continental Resources is $9.89 per share, which indicates growth of 29.9% from the prior-year period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

