Arch Resources (ARCH) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed at $167.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal producer had gained 4.11% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Arch Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arch Resources is projected to report earnings of $18.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1003.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $903 million, up 100.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $62.61 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +205.86% and +67.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. Arch Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Arch Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.5.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.