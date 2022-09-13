Arch Resources (ARCH) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed the most recent trading day at $131.94, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal producer had lost 13% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Arch Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $13.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 179.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $830 million, up 39.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $59.32 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +189.79% and +68.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arch Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Arch Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.26.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



