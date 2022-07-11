Arch Resources (ARCH) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed at $138.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal producer had lost 18.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.33% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arch Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arch Resources is projected to report earnings of $18.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1003.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $903 million, up 100.49% from the year-ago period.

ARCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $63.75 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +211.43% and +67.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. Arch Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arch Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.18 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.66.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

