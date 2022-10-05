Arch Resources (ARCH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.13, changing hands as high as $136.77 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.54 per share, with $183.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.15.

