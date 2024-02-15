Arch Resources (ARCH) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates on Lower Volumes

Arch Resources ARCH reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $6.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.90 by 12%. The bottom line also declined 73.81% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $23.18.

Revenues

Total revenues were $774 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654 million by 18.3%. However, the top line decreased 9.9% from $859 million in the year-ago quarter.



ARCH reported total revenues of $3.14 billion for 2023 compared with $3.72 billion in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decline of 15.6%.

Arch Resources Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 2.3 million tons of coal, which was on par with the prior-year quarter’s figure. Cash margins were $82.91 per ton compared with $93.15 in the year-ago quarter.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 15.5 million tons of coal, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 16.1 million tons. Cash margins were $1.64 per ton compared with $3.85 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources used $3 million in the reported quarter to repurchase approximately 20,000 shares at an average price of $151.96 per share. As of Dec 31, 2023, ARCH has $217.7 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500-million share repurchase program.



Arch Resources continues to extend the market reach of its metallurgical segment, securing a total of six large, new Asian steelmaking customers during 2023. The company shipped nearly 40% of its total coking coal output into the Asian market during 2023 and expects the percentage to grow markedly in the years ahead.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $287.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $236.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $105.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $116.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 2023 was $635.3 million compared with $1.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources expects coking coal sales in the band of 8.6-9 million tons for 2024. The company projects a total thermal coal sales volume of 58.6-65 million tons.



ARCH expects corporate capital expenditure between $160 million and $170 million in 2024.

Zacks Rank

Arch Resources currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Warrior Met Coal HCC reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 by 21.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCC’s 2024 earnings stands at $9.43 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 4.65%.



Alliance Resource Partners LP ARLP reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 22.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP’s 2024 earnings stands at $4.42 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 8.11%.



Peabody Energy BTU reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 5.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTU’s 2024 earnings stands at $3.83 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 23.40%.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.