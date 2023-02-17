Arch Resources' (ARCH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $23.18, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.90 by 112.6%. The bottom line also improved 75.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $13.19.



For 2022, ARCH reported EPS of $63.88, up 212.1% from $20.47 in 2021.

Revenues

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $859.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $721 million by 19.2%. The top line improved 6.6% from $806 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for 2022 were $37.2 billion, up 68.3% from the year-ago figure of $22.1 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Leer South mine came out with improved production volumes during the quarter as the longwall advanced into progressively more advantageous geological conditions. ARCH’s core Metallurgical segment reported a 15% sequential improvement in the production level.



In this segment, ARCH sold 2.3 million tons of coal, up 15% from the prior-year figure of 2 million tons. It recorded cash margins worth $93.15 per ton compared with $111.88 in the year-ago quarter.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 16.1 million tons of coal, down 14.4% from the prior-year figure of 18.8 million tons. It recorded cash margin of $3.85 per ton compared with $3.57 in the prior-year period.



In the fourth quarter, Arch Resources invested $101.3 million in repurchasing 689,593 shares at an average price of $146.89 per share. The company also deployed $58.9 million to repurchase convertible debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $12 million, thus reducing future dilution by 377,937 shares. As of Dec 31, 2022, Arch Resources had $341.2 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500 million share repurchase program.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022 were $236.1 million compared with $325.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022 was $116.3 million compared with $337.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $1,209.5 million compared with $238.3 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

In 2023, Arch Resources’ expectation for coking coal is in the range of 8.9 to 9.7 million tons. The total thermal coal expectation for 2023 is in the range of 66 to 74 million tons.



Arch Resources’ expectation for 2023 corporate capital expenditure is in the range of $150-$160 million.

Zacks Rank

Arch Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

