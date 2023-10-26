Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 by 19.9%. The bottom line, however, declined 54.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $8.68.

Revenues

Total revenues were $744.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $608 million by 22.5%. The top line, however, decreased 13.8% from $863.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 2.3 million tons of coal, up 21.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 1.9 million tons. Cash margins were $54.7 per ton compared with $81.07 in the year-ago quarter.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 16.8 million tons of coal, down 8.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 18.4 million tons. Cash margins were $1.34 per ton compared with $5.18 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources used $28.2 million in the reported quarter to repurchase 215,551 shares at an average price of $130.83 per share. As of Sep 30, 2023, ARCH had $220.7 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500-million share repurchase program.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $183.1 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $236.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $107.5 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $116.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 2023 was $453.8 million compared with $1,015.2 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources lowered its coking coal segment’s guidance for 2023. It expects coking coal sales of 8.6-8.9 million tons for 2023. The company projects total thermal coal sales volume of 62-68 million tons.



ARCH expects corporate capital expenditure to be at $160-$170 million for 2023, up from the prior guidance of $150-$160 million.

