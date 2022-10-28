Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year.

Revenues

Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%. The top line improved 45.3% from $594.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Arch Resources Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 1.9 million tons of coal, down 5% from the prior-year figure of 2 million tons. It recorded cash margins worth $81.07 per ton compared with $59.93 in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a higher sales price.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 18.4 million tons of coal, down 3.3% from the prior-year figure of 19 million tons. It recorded a cash margin of $5.18 per ton compared with $2.68 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources’ management at the end of second-quarter 2022 increased the remaining outstanding authorization for share repurchases to $500 million with no termination date. The company utilized $57.5 million to repurchase 428,864 shares during the quarter, or 2.3% of shares outstanding as of Jun 30, 2022.As of Sep 30, 2022, Arch had $442.5 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500.0 million share repurchase program.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022 were $490.3 million compared with $325.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2022, was $121.9 million compared with $337.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021. During the third quarter, the company reduced its outstanding indebtedness by $9.4 million, ending the period with total indebtedness of $177.6 million.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $1,015.2 million compared with $91.6 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources received a commitment for 7.3 million tons of coking coal volume for 2022. The total thermal coal committed for 2022 is 73.3 million tons. It expects a total sales volume of 79.2-81.6 million tons for 2022.



Arch Resources reiterated its 2022 capital expenditure guidance in the range of $150-$160 million.

Zacks Rank

Arch Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per unit is pegged at $1.45.



Alliance Resource Partners delivered a surprise of 28.1% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 226.5%.



CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.93.



CONSOL Energy came up with an average surprise of 15.75% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 371.8%.



Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.69.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 130.3%.







