Arch Resources (ARCH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $4.04, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.82 by 30.6%. The bottom line also declined 80.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $19.30.

Revenues

Total revenues were $757.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633 million by 19.6%. The top line, however, decreased 33.2% from $1,133.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 2.5 million tons of coal, up 19% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 2.1 million tons. Cash margins were $53.73 per ton compared with $187.45 in the year-ago quarter.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 16.3 million tons of coal, down 8.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 17.8 million tons. Cash margins were $1.77 per ton compared with $5.14 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources used $73.5 million in the reported quarter to repurchase 623,304 shares at an average price of $117.91 per share. As of Jun 30, 2023, ARCH had $248.9 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500-million share repurchase program.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $201.5 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $236.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $109.2 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $116.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 2023 was $322.9 million compared with $561.2 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources expects coking coal of 8.9-9.7 million tons for 2023. It also expects coking coal sales volume to increase 5-10% in the third quarter of 2023, despite the decreased demand. The company projects total thermal coal sales volume of 62-68 million tons.



Arch Resources’ expectation for corporate capital expenditure is pegged at $150-$160 million for 2023.

