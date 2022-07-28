Arch Resources (ARCH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH has reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $19.30, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.86 by 11.7%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 1,062% year over year.

Revenues

Total revenues were $1,133.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995 million by 13.9%. The top line improved 151.6% from $450.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 2.1 million tons of coal, up 16.6% from the prior-year figure of 1.8 million tons. It recorded cash margins worth $187.45 per ton compared with $30.34 in the year-ago quarter primarily due to a higher sales price.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 17.8 million tons of coal, up 17.1% from the prior-year figure of 15.2 million tons. It recorded a cash margin of $5.14 per ton compared with $2.62 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources repaid $135.8 million of its outstanding indebtedness in the second quarter, reducing its total debt outstanding to $187 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2022, were $281.9 million compared with $325.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2022, was $127.1 million compared with $337.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2022 was $561.2 million compared with $26.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources received a commitment for 6.5 million tons of coking coal volume for 2022. The total thermal coal committed for 2022 is 75.3 million tons. ARCH expects a total sales volume of 81.2-85.6 million tons for 2022.



Arch Resources’ 2022 capital expenditure is projected to be $150-$160 million.



The company’s board of directors has increased the share repurchase program to $500 million.

