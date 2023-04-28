Arch Resources (ARCH) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $10.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.46 by 4.2%. The bottom line declined 22.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $12.89.

Revenues

Total revenues were $869.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $700 million by 24.3%. The top line improved 0.2% from $867.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the Metallurgical segment, ARCH sold 2.2 million tons of coal, up 46.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 1.5 million tons. Cash margins were $121.59 per ton compared with $167.48 in the year-ago quarter.



In the Thermal segment, the company sold 17 million tons of coal, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 18.2 million tons. Cash margins were $2.7 per ton compared with $5.42 in the prior-year period.



Arch Resources used $18.8 million in the reported quarter to repurchase 131,156 shares at an average price of $143.39 per share. The company also deployed $58.4 million to repurchase its remaining convertible securities, thereby reducing future dilution by 423,000 shares. As of Mar 31, 2023, ARCH had $322.4 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500-million share repurchase program.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $189.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $236.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $110.9 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $116.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for first three months of 2023 was $126.1 million compared with $292.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Arch Resources expects coking coal of 8.9-9.7 million tons for 2023. It also expects coking coal shipments to increase 10% in the second quarter of 2023, assuming continued solid rail and logistics performance. The company projects total thermal coal sales volume of 64-70 million tons.



Arch Resources’ expectation for corporate capital expenditure is pegged at $150-$160 million for 2023.

