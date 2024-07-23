Arch Resources (ARCH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arch Resources ARCH is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 25, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.8% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Arch Resources’ West Elk mine continues to operate efficiently and might have generated a solid cash margin for the to-be-reported quarter.



The company is expected to continue to benefit from its ongoing share repurchases. This must have had a positive impact on the company's earnings per share.



During the months of April and May 2024, ARCH experienced logistical disruption, blocking shipping access to Baltimore Harbor. This was due to the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Mar 26, that closed the harbor and prevented the movement of two ARCH export vessels. The duration of this logistical disruption was beyond the company’s control, and this might have negatively impacted its export shipment volume of coking coal and increased logistics costs in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 68.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $496 million, indicating a deterioration of 34.5% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources has a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

