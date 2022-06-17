Arch Resources (ARCH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed the most recent trading day at $155.34, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal producer had lost 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arch Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $18.32, up 1003.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $903 million, up 100.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $62.61 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion, which would represent changes of +205.86% and +67.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.87.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.