Arch Resources (ARCH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed the most recent trading day at $156.42, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal producer had lost 7.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Arch Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arch Resources is projected to report earnings of $18.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1003.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $903 million, up 100.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $62.61 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion, which would represent changes of +205.86% and +67.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. Arch Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arch Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.16, which means Arch Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.