Arch Resources (ARCH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arch Resources (ARCH) closed at $158.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal producer had lost 8.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arch Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $18.32, up 1003.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $903 million, up 100.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $63.18 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +208.65% and +64.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arch Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Arch Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.62, so we one might conclude that Arch Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

