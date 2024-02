(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), a coal miner and processor, said on Thursday that it has appointed Richard A. Navarre as Chairman of the Board with effect from May 7.

Navarre will succeed John W. Eaves, who will retire at that time as the company's Executive Chair.

Navarre currently serves on the boards of Civeo Corporation and Natural Resource Partners.

