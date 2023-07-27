News & Insights

Arch Reports Lower Profit In Q2, Misses Estimates

July 27, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported decreased profit for the second quarter, attributable to a decline in revenue this year. Earnings also missed the Street estimates.

Net income came in at $77.4 million or $4.04 per share, a sharp decline from $407.6 million or $19.30 per share last year. On an basis, earnings were $130 million.

5 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.28 per share for the quarter.

Revenue was reported at $757.2 million in the second quarter compared with $1.13 billion in 2022.

Arch is currently trading up $1.27 or 10.65% at $13.20 in its regular trading session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
