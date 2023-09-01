ARCH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.27, changing hands as high as $136.58 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $102.42 per share, with $167.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.