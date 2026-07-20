Arch Engages U.S. Lab For IL-32 Program To Treat Diabetic Kidney Disease; Enters Deal With RCSI

(RTTNews) - Arch Biopartners Inc. (ACHFF), a therapeutic biotechnology company, on Monday announced the engagement of a U.S.-based laboratory to accelerate the development of IL-32-targeting drug candidates currently being assessed for treating diabetic kidney disease.

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is a form of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and is the leading cause of kidney failure in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S.-based lab will carry out studies to generate proprietary data and support the company's patent portfolio covering its IL-32 drug candidates and related method-of-use claims.

Previously conducted preclinical trials on human kidney tissue and disease models established that interleukin-32 (IL-32) was linked to lipid droplet biology, metabolic stress, inflammation, and tubular injury in DKD.

Additionally, the company has reportedly appointed Red Cloud Securities Inc. to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

According to the agreement, RCSI is eligible to receive a C$5,000 monthly payment from the company and will use its own funds to trade common shares of Arch on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining an orderly market, improving liquidity and minimizing price volatility.

ACHFF closed Friday on the TSX Venture Exchange at C$0.60, down 0.99%.

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