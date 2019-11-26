Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.47, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCH was $75.47, representing a -25.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.92 and a 9.97% increase over the 52 week low of $68.63.

ARCH is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). ARCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

