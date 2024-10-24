News & Insights

Arch Capital Updates Q2 2024 Financial Supplement

Arch Capital Group ( (ACGL) ) has issued an announcement.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has updated its second quarter 2024 financial supplement for its insurance segment, available on their website. The revised presentation will be part of the upcoming third quarter financial supplement, set to be released post-market on October 30, 2024, along with the earnings release.

