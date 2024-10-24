Arch Capital Updates Q2 2024 Financial Supplement

Arch Capital Group ( (ACGL) ) has issued an announcement.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has updated its second quarter 2024 financial supplement for its insurance segment, available on their website. The revised presentation will be part of the upcoming third quarter financial supplement, set to be released post-market on October 30, 2024, along with the earnings release.

For an in-depth examination of ACGL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.