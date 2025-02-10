News & Insights

Markets
ACGL

Arch Capital Q4 Profit Down

February 10, 2025 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Monday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $925 million or $2.42 per share, compared to $2.3 billion or $6.12 per share last year.

Operating income was $866 million or $2.26 per share, compared to $945 million or $2.49 per share for the fourth quarter.

Net premiums written for the quarter were $3.82 billion, compared to $3.26 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.