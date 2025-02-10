Arch Capital Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Monday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $925 million or $2.42 per share, compared to $2.3 billion or $6.12 per share last year.

Operating income was $866 million or $2.26 per share, compared to $945 million or $2.49 per share for the fourth quarter.

Net premiums written for the quarter were $3.82 billion, compared to $3.26 billion last year.

