Arch Capital Q4 Earnings Surpass on Higher Net Investment Income

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%. However, the bottom line decreased 9.2% year over year. The results benefited from higher premiums written across its Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage segments and improved net investment income.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Behind the Headline

Gross premiums written improved 11.9% year over year to $4.7 billion. Net premiums written climbed 17.1% year over year to $3.8 billion on higher premiums written across its Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage segments.



Net investment income increased 29.3% year over year to $405 million and missed our estimate of $416.5 million. It was due to the effects of sustained higher interest rates available in the market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $416 million.



Total revenues of $4.5 billion rose 14.4% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.



Pre-tax current accident year catastrophic losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $393 million, wider than the year-ago period’s loss of $137 million. The losses were due in part to Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Arch Capital’s underwriting income dropped 12.6% year over year to $625 million.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 610 basis points (bps) to 85. Our estimate was 84.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 87.

Segment Results

Insurance: Gross premiums written increased 28.4% year over year to $2.5 billion. Our estimate was $2.1 billion. Net premiums written climbed 34.9% year over year to $1.9 billion. Growth in net premiums written included the impact of the MCE Acquisition and also reflected an increase in property and short-tail specialty and other liability — occurrence due, in part, to new business opportunities and rate changes. Our estimate was $1.5 billion.



Underwriting income of $30 million decreased 69.7% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 540 bps to 98.5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95.



Reinsurance: Gross premiums written decreased 1.5% year over year to $1.9 billion. Our estimate was $2.3 billion.



Net premiums written rose 2% year over year to $1.6 billion. The growth in net premiums written primarily reflected increases in casualty, property excluding property catastrophe and property catastrophe lines, due in part to rate increases, new business opportunities and growth in existing accounts. Our estimate was $1.8 billion.



Underwriting income was $328 million, which decreased 0.6% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 300 bps year over year to 83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 90.



Mortgage: Gross premiums written dropped 5.4% year over year to $331 million. Our estimate was $349.8 million.



Net premiums written rose 8.6% year over year to $277 million due to a lower level of Bellemeade premiums ceded, due in part to the termination of certain Bellemeade agreements in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our estimate was $265.8 million.



Underwriting income declined 6.6% year over year to $267 million. Our estimate was $219.1 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 1,670 bps to 13.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 23.25.

Financial Update

Arch Capital exited 2023 with cash of $979 million, which increased 6.8% from 2023-end. Debt was $2.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, inched up 0.07% year over year.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, book value per share was $53.11, up 13.1% from 2023-end. Annualized operating return on average common equity expanded 700 basis points to 16.7%. Cash from operations of $1.6 billion decreased 5.5% year over year.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2024, Arch Capital reported an operating income of $9.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. Moreover, it increased 9.8% year over year.



Total revenues of $17.44 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.6%. Moreover, it increased 28% year over year.

Zacks Rank

ACGL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. The bottom line increased 1% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The top line rose 6.7% year over year on higher net investment income and higher premiums earned. Net premiums written increased 14% to $1.2 billion, attributable to a 9% increase in the Insurance segment and a 64% surge in the Reinsurance segment.



Net investment income increased 5% year over year to $195.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $190 million. Our estimate was $188.7 million. Total expenses in the quarter under review increased 38.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Our estimate was pegged at $1.3 billion. Catastrophe and weather-related losses and net of reinsurance were $64 million, attributable to Hurricane Helene and other weather-related events.



NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating net income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line increased 5.9% year over year. NMI Holdings’ total operating revenues of $167 million increased 10.6% year over year on higher net premiums earned (up 8%) and net investment income (up 25%). Revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Primary insurance in force increased 7% to $210.2 billion.



Annual persistency was 84.6%, down 150 basis points (bps) year over year. New insurance written was $11.9 billion, up 34% year over year. Underwriting and operating expenses totaled $31.1 million, up 5% year over year. Insurance claims and claim expenses were $17.3 million, up 110% year over year. The loss ratio of 12% deteriorated 580 bps year over year. Expense ratio improved 70 bps year over year while the combined ratio of 34 deteriorated 580 bps year over year.



American Financial Group, Inc. AFG reported fourth-quarter 2024 net operating earnings per share of $3.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 9.9% year over year. Total revenues of $2.1 billion increased 7.2% year over year. The growth came on the back of higher P&C insurance net earned premiums and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.



Net investment income climbed 22% year over year to $194 million in the quarter under review. The figure was higher than our estimate of $166.9 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188 million. Total cost and expenses increased 4.6% year over year to $1.8 billion due to higher P&C insurance losses and expenses. Our estimate was also $1.8 billion.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.