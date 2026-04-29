Arch Capital Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums Fall Y/Y

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. The bottom line increased 15.4% year over year.

ACGL’s quarterly results benefited from improved net investment income, stronger underwriting performance and lower catastrophe losses. These positives were partially offset by declining premium volumes and weakness in the mortgage segment.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of $4.4 billion decreased 3.8% year over year, primarily due to lower net premiums earned. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.

Gross premiums written decreased 0.6% year over year to $6.4 billion.

Net premiums earned declined 4.8% year over year to $3.9 billion, mainly due to lower premiums earned in its Reinsurance segment. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

Pre-tax net investment income increased 7.9% year over year to $408 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $378.2 million.

Pre-tax current accident year catastrophic losses for the company’s insurance and reinsurance segments, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, totaled $174 million.

Arch Capital Group’s underwriting income increased 74.6% year over year to $728 million. The combined ratio, representing the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses, improved 440 basis points to 81.7 year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83.1 and our model estimate of 83.2.

Q1 Segmental Results

Insurance: Gross premiums written increased 2% year over year to $2.7 billion. Net premiums written declined 1.4% year over year to $1.9 billion, primarily due to the non-renewal of select MCE-related programs. Net premiums written also came in below our estimate of $2.1 billion.

Underwriting income was $66 million, rebounding from a year-ago loss of $2 million, though it fell short of our estimate of $155.4 million. The combined ratio improved 360 basis points year over year to 96.5, marginally above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94.4.

Reinsurance: Gross premiums written decreased 2.3% year over year to $3.4 billion. Net premiums written declined 6% year over year to $2.1 billion, primarily reflecting a reduction in property catastrophe business. The figure was on par with our estimate.

Underwriting income totaled $441 million, up 164% year over year. The combined ratio improved 1590 basis points year over year to 75.9, significantly better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80.7.

Mortgage: Gross premiums written declined 3.1% year over year to $316 million, primarily due to lower U.S. monthly premium business. Net premiums written remained flat year over year to $266 million. Net premiums written exceeded our estimate of $254.7 million.

Underwriting income declined 12.3% year over year to $221 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 620 basis points year over year to 22.3, and it remained well below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22.8.

Financial Update

Arch Capital Group exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $914 million, down 8% from the 2025-end level.

Total debt was $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, and remained flat from the 2025-end level.

Book value per share was $66.19 as of March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of 1.7% from the 2025-end level.

Annualized operating return on average commonequity expanded 240 basis points year over year to 15.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.2 billion, down 18.5% year over year.

During the first quarter of 2026, ACGL repurchased common shares worth of $783 million.

Zacks Rank

ACGL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. The bottom line improved significantly, from a loss of 24 cents to $2.10 per share year over year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.9 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase, though the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year.

Operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion driven by 8% higher net premiums earned, a 12.7% increase in net investment income, a 3.5% rise in fees and other revenues, and 13.5% higher service revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.69 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year.

Operating revenues of $1.4 billion increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Net premiums written decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. The figure was on par with our estimate.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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