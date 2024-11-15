News & Insights

Stocks
ACGL

Arch Capital price target lowered to $136 from $143 at BofA

November 15, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Arch Capital (ACGL) to $136 from $143 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is e decreasing its EPS forecast modestly due to the higher dividend causing a dip in investment income compared with its prior outlook, but notes that the lower capital base down can help to maintain operating ROE, which it estimates at 17% across 2024-2026. With inflation an increasing concern following the U.S. election, liability sensitive balance sheets run an increased risk and the firm thinks a smaller premium to the peer multiple is “arguably more merited,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.