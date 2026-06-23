Arch Capital Leverages Acquisitions to Drive Long-Term Growth

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has used acquisitions as a major growth driver, expanding its insurance, reinsurance, mortgage insurance and specialty underwriting operations. The company typically targets businesses that strengthen niche expertise, broaden distribution capabilities, or increase scale in attractive specialty markets.



Arch Capital's acquisition strategy has consistently focused on expanding specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities, increasing scale in mortgage insurance, and enhancing digital and technology-driven distribution. The acquisition has also enabled Arch Capital to grow its Lloyd's and London Market presence and diversify underwriting income sources across geographies and product lines.



ACGL's acquisition track record is generally positive because management has historically integrated acquired businesses successfully and used M&A to enter profitable specialty niches. Recent acquisitions such as Allianz's U.S. MidCorp business, RMIC and Thimble should support premium growth, strengthen competitive positioning and provide additional earnings opportunities over the long term.



In 2024, the acquisition of Allianz's U.S. MidCorp & Entertainment Insurance Businesses increased Arch Capital's presence in the U.S. middle-market commercial insurance segment and enhanced specialty entertainment insurance offerings. The transaction added significant premium volume and specialized underwriting talent.



In the same year, the acquisition of RMIC Companies expanded U.S. mortgage insurance operations and strengthened the mortgage insurance market position.



Arch Capital generally funds acquisitions through a combination of internally generated capital, operating cash flows, retained earnings, excess capital generated from underwriting profits and investment income. For larger transactions, the company may supplement its funding with strategic co-investors, as seen in the Watford acquisition, allowing Arch Capital to pursue growth while maintaining a strong capital position.



Arch Capital continues to strengthen its competitive position through strategic acquisitions and investments. The P&C insurer actively pursues inorganic growth to expand its market share and capabilities within the insurance and reinsurance sectors.

What About Its Peers?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ remains focused on acquisitions to expand its footprint in the connected living, automotive and device repair sectors. Strategic buyouts (such as RL Circular Operations, OptoFidelity, HYLA Mobile and The Warranty Group) fuel its growth by providing proprietary diagnostic technology, scaling circular supply chains and expanding into high-growth international markets. Acquisitions have played a pivotal role in transforming Assurant into a global, technology-driven leader in risk management, beyond its traditional insurance roots.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is growing through mergers and acquisitions. During 2025, AJG completed 31 new mergers, representing around $3.5 billion of estimated annualized revenues. Looking at the pipeline, AJG has around 40 term sheets signed or being prepared, representing around $350 million of annualized revenues. AJG’s current cash position and strong expected free cash flow position it well for its pipeline of M&A opportunities. Over the next couple of years, AJG expects to have $10 billion to fund M&A, before utilizing any stock.

ACGL’s Price Performance

Shares of ACGL have gained 1.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



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ACGL’s Overvaluation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.4X is higher than the industry average of 1.39X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for ACGL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2026 second-quarter moved up 1.2%, and the third-quarter EPS has moved down 0.5% in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 moved up 0.1%, and 2027 EPS has moved down 0.09% in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for ACGL’s 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



ACGL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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